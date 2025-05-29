ICYMI: Metro Boomin, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Metro Boomin has produced songs, his own albums and a soundtrack for the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but his goal to create some music for the WWE. In a post shared on social platform X Wednesday, he wrote, "Would love to produce some WWE entrance themes. It's a lifelong goal of mine."

Megan Thee Stallion will display her Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand Thursday at PARAISO Miami Swim Week, The Source reports. It's the first fashion and runway show for the brand, which launched its first collection earlier in May. The show comes a day after Megan received the Cultural Icon Award at the inaugural Swimwear Icons Honors Night at the Bass Museum.

With Wu-Tang Clan's final tour on the horizon, they've announced their Forever Time Capsule, a way to preserve their history for future generations. "From the basements of Staten Island, we created something timeless. And now we invite you to be part of that inspiration," RZA says. "In every city, we will be putting something new inside this time capsule. Something from your city to connect with all the Wu cities and Wu fans around the world. This Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule will only be seen in the Shaolin Temple VIP. We invite you to be part of this legacy."

After returning with lead single "Twenties" and releasing "Rather Be," GIVĒON has announced his sophomore album, Beloved. "i spent over a thousand days crafting this for you and for myself. excited for you to see my growth not only as an artist but also as a man," he wrote in an Instagram post, which also showed fans the album's cover art. "i'll never take your patience for granted. see you soon." Beloved will arrive on July 11.

