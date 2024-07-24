ICYMI: Lupe Fiasco announces tour, Meagan Good and Taye Diggs' new movie and more

-- Lupe Fiasco is headed on tour. He'll stop in 19 cities to perform songs from his latest album, Samurai. First up is New York on Oct. 3, followed by shows in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and more. The final date is Nov. 24 in LA. Tickets for the Samurai tour go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

-- The Weeknd shared a cinematic trailer teasing what fans believe to be the final chapter of his After Hours/Dawn FM trilogy. "When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you," reads the caption, a quote from German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Two unreleased songs soundtrack the video, one of which Rolling Stone says was previously previewed and referred to as "Hold Your Heart." Billboard, however, reports the song is titled "The Abyss."

-- Fresh off the release of her starring role in Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black, Meagan Good has secured another role. Deadline reports she'll be working alongside Taye Diggs on Lifetime's new movie Terry McMillan Presents: Forever. The film follows Diggs' character, Johnnie, who is met with divorce papers after completing his military service. He unexpectedly falls for Good's Carlie, a policewoman who pulled him over for speeding, and is faced with the challenge of winning over her three daughters and learning to let go of his past trauma "to be the man Carlie needs him to be." The movie premieres Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.