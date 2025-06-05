ICYMI: Leon Thomas, Eminem and more

Leon Thomas stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to sing "Not Fair," one of the songs on the newly released Heel aka the Mutt deluxe album. He performed with the help of his band, flexing his vocals as he played the guitar. The full performance is now available on YouTube.

Aminé has tapped Smino, Thundercat, Amaarae and more to take the stage at his 2025 Best Day Ever Festival, taking place Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at Edgefield Lawn in Portland, Oregon. Tickets for the second annual event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Aminé will then commence the trek supporting his 13 Months of Sunshine album, Tour De Dance.

Eminem appears in the trailer for the sequel to Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore. Clad in a bucket hat, his character calls Sandler's Happy Gilmore a jacka** during an argument at a golf tournament. Happy Gilmore 2 arrives July 25.

While making the soundtrack for Sinners, Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson took a trip to Mississippi to see the Blues Trails, which features the juke joints and museums vital to the development of blues music. "Ryan and Ludwig wanted to see the Mississippi Delta, so I took 'em to Clarksdale, went to Cleveland, B.B. King Museum. I connected them with a lot of current and O.G. legacy blues musicians like Bobby Rush, Cedric Burnside, Super Chikan," composer Boo Mitchell told Billboard. "And a lot of these people are either in the film or you can hear their music in the film." Sinners is primarily set in Clarksdale, a town in the Mississippi Delta.

