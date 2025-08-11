ICYMI: Leon Thomas, SZA, Lil Baby and more

Birdman and Toni Braxton have officially been married for one year. Toni took to her Instagram Friday to commemorate the anniversary. Next to a photo of her holding white flowers and showing off her engagement ring and wedding band, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary."

Speaking of one-year anniversaries, it's been one year since Leon Thomas released his breakthrough single "Mutt." In honor of the occasion, he released the version of the song from his performance on NPR's Tiny Desk on streaming services.

SZA's time on the Grand National Tour has come to an end. Reflecting on the experience in an Instagram Story, she wrote, "This tour was the craziest most once in a lifetime experience I've ever had. Like all my childhood thoughts in one bang.. WHAT WAS THAT? Lmao not a lotta words.. thank you to every single person involved that made this happen. Especially @kendricklamar."

Less than a month after the release of NBA YoungBoy's latest album, MASA, it's been announced he has another album on the way. The project appears to be a collaboration with DJ Khaled, who shared the news on Instagram. "NEW MIXTAPE ALERT #DESHAWN THIS TUESDAY! @nba_youngboy hosted by DJ KHALED!" Khaled wrote, alongside the cover art and track list. "This a mixtape…but to me it sound like a album," he continued. Kevin Gates is the sole feature on the mixtape, which is named after YoungBoy's birth name, DeSean.

Lil Baby's The Leaks is a compilation of "songs that I already got leaked," he explained during a stream with PlaqueBoyMax and Veeze. "Most of the leaks don't be, like, the real versions of s*** anyway," he said. "But people already got it, so we just go with 'The leaks.'" He later announced another album will follow four weeks later. Fans think it's the previously announced Dominique.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.