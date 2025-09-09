ICYMI: Leon Thomas, Drake and Tee Grizzley

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Leon Thomas was recently honored with the Creative Visionary Award at an event called Billboard Future of Music & Money. "It's really hard sometimes being early on a trend or early on a sound because there's really nothing kinda to reference it to in the marketplace and I really thank everybody for being fearless enough to trust my vision," he said while accepting the award, per Billboard. Ty Dolla $ign received the Collab Impact Award, and Shawn Barron took home the Executive Impact Award.

After previewing the song on his Iceman livestream, Drake has released "Dog House." The song features Julia Fox and Yeat, who takes aim at Drake's nemesis Kendrick Lamar. "F*** a money tree, I'm a cash cow/ If I ain't give a f*** then, I don't give a f*** now," he rhymes on the song. Nicki Minaj, Ja Morant, Kriss Kross and The Notorious B.I.G. were also referenced in the song.

During an appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 livestream, Tee Grizzley was asked to name his favorite artist. He said, "I'm not even about to sit here and cap! Drake!" His answer remained the same when asked to name his choice for best artist of all time.

