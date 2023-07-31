ICYMI: Latto joins Rakim for new song, Erykah Badu surprised by celebrity crush and more

Latto joined legendary rapper Rakim for a remix version of his 1992 classic "Don't Sweat the Technique." As part of Sprite's Limelight program and in celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, the duo released a snippet of the reimagined song and music video film, expected out August 18. Latto teased the new venture on Instagram saying, "I'm not just celebrating Hip Hop. I am Hip Hop! Salute to @thegodrakim for paving the way."

Erykah Badu experienced manifestation work in real time after John Boyega surprised her onstage during one of her recent shows. In a video shared by Netflix's Strong Black Lead, while performing her 1997 hit "Tyrone," Badu requested the audience pass a message along to the actor she called "fine." "That's what I be looking for," she gushed before Boyega slowly entered the stage, shocking the singer. They both agreed that after the show, they're going "back to the bus."

Meek Mill celebrated the signing of a criminal justice reform bill in Illinois that offers former inmates a better chance at life outside of prison. According to ABC 7, Gov. JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 423, a law that limits when a parolee can be drug tested and permits the board to reduce supervision if people on parole obtain a school degree. "Shoutouts to governor PRITZKER OF CHICAGO, Jehan and everybody that worked on this bill for todays signing into Illinois," Meek wrote on Instagram.

Monica remembered late rapper Young Dolph on what would've been his 38th birthday. "Happy Heavenly Birthday Dolph" she wrote on Instagram alongside a few images of the rapper.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.