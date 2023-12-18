ICYMI: Latto, Jeezy host Christmas giveaways, Meek Mill gets emotional about probation reform bill and more

Latto, Jeezy, Lala Anthony and Jayda Cheaves are among the celebrities who hosted Christmas giveaways December 16 and 17.

-- Latto organized her third annual Christmas in Clayco event and donated over $350,000 worth of gifts to children from the Atlanta neighborhood she grew up in.

-- Jeezy and his Street Dreamz Foundation, in partnership with Amazon, delivered bikes, scooters, laptops and other gifts to children in College Park, Georgia.

-- Lala shared footage of her sixth annual Winter Wonderland, where she gave gifts to more than 400 kids from all over New York City, she said.

-- On her Instagram Story, Jayda posed for pictures with kids and families in Atlanta during her second annual Jingle Jam. There was a hot cocoa bar and a room full of bikes, as well as games and activities the kids took part in.

Meek Mill became emotional during his speech addressing the newly passed probation bill in Pennsylvania. He joined Gov. Josh Shapiro at Independence Mall Friday, where three criminal justice reform bills were signed into law. Meek, a Philadelphia native and co-chair of the REFORM Alliance, has longed advocated for prison reform as someone who has shuffled through the system. "I'm at a point in my life, like, we all grew up in the streets and we tried to be better but they labeled us felons, sent us back to jail," he said. "I had to fight against that the whole time."

Tabitha Brown celebrated winning her first Emmy after she took home the Children's Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for her YouTube original show, Tab Time. "OOOHHH GOD I THANK YOU," she wrote on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.