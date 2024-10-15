ICYMI: Juice Wrld, Teyana Taylor, Ashanti

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lil Durk's Deep Thoughts may be delayed. The album was initially supposed to come out on Oct. 18, but a look at its page on Apple Music says the release date is Nov. 22.

Juice Wrld has two new songs out: "Both Ways" and "Cavalier," both part of his The Pre-Party (Extended) EP. The former dropped with a music video directed by Trippie Redd and DotComNirvan.

Teyana Taylor will be in the building when celebrities are honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday. She'll take the stage to help induct Dionne Warwick, who she'll play in an upcoming biopic.

Ashanti is one of the many people celebrating a birthday this Libra season. Since she couldn't visit an island, hubby Nelly seemingly brought the island to her. A clip shared on Instagram shows her giving a speech, expressing her love for her Nelly and their son.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!