ICYMI: JT announces 'City Cinderella' mixtape, Bronny James is honoring Juice WRLD and more

After releasing solo singles "Okay," "No Bars" and "Sideways," JT is now preparing for the release of her debut mixtape as a solo artist, City Cinderella. She shared the cover art for the 16-track project Tuesday, which is now available for preorder. "City Cinderella coming….7/19 Pre-save link in bio. My hands shaking posting this. Juvies we here," she wrote on Instagram.

In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Bronny James explained he chose the #9 for his Los Angeles Lakers jersey to pay homage to the late Juice Wrld, who had the numbers 999 tatted on him. "Juice [WRLD] has just been a big part of me keeping calm in situations that I've been through," he said. "Just paying homage to him, especially because he passed. It's a really important thing for me."

Big Sean says collaborating with Eminem on "Tobey" was a full-circle moment for him. "Not gon hold you, Slim Shady LP was the first CD i bought wit my own money at Costco," he wrote on the platform X. "Me n Em bout 4 songs in now (DVE, No Favors, Detroit 2 cypher) but being on the Death Of Slim Shady is full circle. I aint know when i bought that, that id be one of the next 1's out da city…Let alone even know Em. A reminder to myself of how real unrealistic really is."

On her Instagram Story, Beyoncé shared a clip of Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét recreating her and Usher's 2004 performance at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. "OOOOH MYYYY GOD!!!!!...I did not expect to pass out today!" Victoria wrote on her Story, in part. Teyana then reshared the post, adding, "yes everything she saiddddd!!! Bihhhhh I'm speechless."

