ICYMI: Janet Jackson, A$AP Rocky and more

Kandi Burruss has added another job to her workload: temporarily joining the cast of the Broadway musical & Juliet. She'll play Angélique for a limited time, from Dec. 11 to March 8. "I could not be more thrilled to return to the Broadway stage in this incredible musical," Burruss said, according to Variety. Kandi made her Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of Chicago.

Common teams with composers Karriem Riggins and James Poyser for "Victory," the theme for the inaugural season of NBA on Prime. The song captures the history and legacy of basketball culture and will be featured throughout NBA on Prime programming and global telecasts. Common notes the song "expresses the togetherness, soul, fun, creativity, and spirit of the NBA and what the game represents." "Victory" premieres Oct. 24; a rock version and hip-hop version will also be available.

Janet Jackson will receive the 2025 Icon of the Year Award at the annual Gala of the Stars benefit. Liza Minnelli will present her with the honor, which celebrates her "unmatched influence on music, dance, and culture, as well as her continued advocacy for compassion, empowerment, and artistic excellence," according to a press release. The gala will take place Oct. 21 at The Beverly Hilton in LA.

Highest 2 Lowest and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You are some of the projects A$AP Rocky's worked on in 2025, but his favorite creation of 2025 is his baby girl."My daughter. That's my favorite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish [Mayers]," he told Complex. Rocki was born on Sept. 13.

