ICYMI: How Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and more stars rang in the new year

With 2023 a thing of the past, the stars welcomed 2024 with festive parties, exclusive performances and time spent with loved ones. From Nicki Minaj to Halle Bailey, here's a list of how Black Hollywood rang in the new year.

Nicki Minaj shared photos of her New Year's Eve appearance at club E11EVEN in Miami, where she performed a mini concert of songs from Pink Friday 2, including "FTCU" and "Everybody" ft. Lil Uzi Vert. Clips of her performance of "Starships" went viral after she forced the DJ to stop playing the track, denouncing it as a song she no longer likes.

Also in Miami was Cardi B, who took the stage poolside from Fontainebleau Miami Beach with a performance of "I Like It" as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Fan-shared video footage shows she later linked up with her husband, rapper Offset, in one of their first public appearances since Cardi announced they had separated.

New Year's Rockin' Eve, which aired on ABC on Sunday, also welcomed Megan Thee Stallion, whose performance included "Cobra" and "Body"; Doechii, who performed "Persuasive" from Hollywood; and LL Cool J, who took over Times Square.

Lil Scrappy and his ex-partner Erica Dixon reunited to bring in the new year with what looked to be a night of fun and dancing. The recent video of the two, shared to Scrappy's Instagram Story, is one of a few creating buzz around a rekindled relationship. The rapper and the reality star share one child, their daughter, Emani.

Halle Bailey shared a montage of photos from her music and acting gigs in 2023, as well as a selfie with her boyfriend, DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she tweeted.

