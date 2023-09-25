ICYMI: Halle cries tears of joy for Chlöe's final tour stop, Teyana Taylor & Jay-Z pose for pics and more

Halle Bailey showered her sister Chlöe with lots of love — and tears — after Chlöe wrapped her In Pieces Tour over the weekend. In video shared by The Shade Room, the sisters are seen hugging one another, with Halle crying tears of joy in celebration of the final performance in London. "That was amazing!" Halle said. "I cried so hard!" Earlier in the night, Halle shared footage to her Instagram of the crowd and an image of her smiling in her gold, one-piece concert outfit. "Tonight is my angel sisters last night of tour," Halle wrote along with sparkling star emojis.

Teyana Taylor posed for pictures alongside Jay-Z after they both attended one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Houston stops."Renaissance in H-Town hit different!" Teyana wrote on the series of playful images shared to Instagram. The Houston show marks one of Teyana's first appearances since publicly announcing that she and her husband of seven years, Iman Shumpert, have split.

LaTocha Scott of the hit '90s girl group Xscape announced she'll soon drop a Christmas album. The singer took to Twitter with cover art for the album, which sees her sitting in front of red garland in a red formal gown and white Santa hat. Text on the post reads, This Christmas Wrapped with Love — an apparent title for the upcoming project.

