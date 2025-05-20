ICYMI: Gunna, Wiz Khalifa, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and more

Gunna is releasing something in June, according to a recent Instagram post. Alongside a photo dump featuring videos and pics of him in the gym, studio and more, he wrote, "06/ /2025 !!!" Fans think he's dropping an album, as he had posted in April, "IM OTW ! ALBUM SOON !"

Wiz Khalifa expanded his Good Vibes Only Tour: Smoker's Edition. The new shows will kick off July 29 in Austin's Germania Insurance Amphitheater and wrap Aug. 14 at Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. Replacing Sean Paul and DaBaby, who will join Wiz on the tour's first leg, are special guests Ab-Soul, Dom Kennedy, Earl Sweatshirt, Curren$y, Chevy Woods, Fedd The God and DJ Bonics.

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will return Nov. 15 at Dodger Stadium in LA. Fans can register for access to advance sale passes at campfloggnaw.com, which go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. PT. American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets Thursday from 9 a.m. PT until 12 p.m. PT, or while supplies last. The lineup has not been announced.

REFORM Alliance is hosting Casino Night & Gala on Sept. 13 to help raise funds for its mission of reforming the U.S. probation and parole system by helping provide opportunities, support and reentry for those impacted by the system. The Weeknd will headline the show.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" is keeping its place at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 13th consecutive week. It joins 14 other songs that have led the chart for that amount of time or longer in the chart's history. "Luther" also remains atop both Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs for a 21st week.

