ICYMI: GloRilla, Kehlani and Meek Mill

GloRilla's partnership with Checkers & Rally's is a full-circle moment, as she used to work for the fast-food chain. She's teamed with the franchise for her $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal, which includes fries, a drink, an apple pie and either a cheese double, spicy chicken or Glo's BBQ Jacked burger. "Checkers is where I got my start, and now I've got a meal deal with my name on it," GloRilla said. "Life comes with ups and downs, but this moment means a lot to me."

Kehlani continues her rollout for her song "Folded," releasing "(Un)folded," a stripped-down version highlighting more of her vocals. The new reimagining is accompanied by a black-and-white music video where Kehlani sings in a laundromat alongside her daughter, Adeya Nomi.

Meek Mill may soon be releasing new music. In response to a post that claimed he's the fifth-most-streamed rapper on YouTube, Meek wrote, "And I'm about to drop a heavy load!!!!" A day later, he thanked fans for listening to his songs. "I streamed 2.4b in the last 28 days..... everything aligning right!" he said. "Make sure you use my new and old music ... I own all the new but I still promo the old music because it laid the ground for me!"

