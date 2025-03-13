ICYMI: Flo Milli, Angie Stone and more

Flo Milli had her last hurrah onstage before the arrival of her baby, recently performing at San Diego State University. "Just did my last show 9 months pregnant. Even tho my Doc told me not to go I'm glad I still went," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel featuring show clips, photos of her baby bump and an ultrasound. "San Diego State was lit. Girlies drop some Mom tips b4 I go into labor."

The funeral service for Voletta Wallace, mother of The Notorious B.I.G., took place Wednesday at Frank Campbell Funeral Chapel, where Biggie's service took place in 1997. Among those in attendance were Big's kids Christopher Jordan "C.J." Wallace and T'yanna Wallace, Faith Evans, Lil' Kim, Mase, Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter and Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs.

Billboard reports that during the week following Angie Stone's death (Feb. 28-March 6), on-demand U.S. streams for her catalog went up 1,263% from 621,000 to 8.4 million streams. Her song "No More Rain (In This Cloud)" garnered 2.1 million on-demand U.S. streams, up 538% from the previous week, while "Wish I Didn't Miss You" saw a 1,008% increase, earning 1.44 million on-demand U.S. streams. "Brotha" jumped 2,026% from 42,000 to over 907,000 official streams.

Wiz Khalifa and Cordae recently dropped new music videos. Wiz's "Billionaires" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and produced by Conductor Williams is now available to stream on YouTube, as is Cordae's "Nothings Promised," from Tha Crossroads.

Playboi Carti has announced the release date of his I Am Music album. He simply tweeted "FRIDAY" on social platform X and on Instagram shared a video of a British man shouting, "New Carti album this Friday!" DJ Akademiks claims to have heard the album, which he says features Future, Travis Scott and more.

