ICYMI: Flavor Flav sings the national anthem, Ciara joins in on Tyla's "Water" dance challenge and more

Public Enemy's Flavor Flav achieved one of his bucket list items when he performed "The Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday. The hip-hop hype man took to X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing how fun it was to attend the Milwaukee Bucks x Atlanta Hawks basketball game as the night's opening entertainment. "I can't live my life worried about what people might say about me," he said. "I won't let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do." Flav seemingly started off a bit nervous but after ending his set in his own unique way, was met with roaring cheers and applause from the audience.

Ciara's continuously growing baby bump didn't stop her from trying her hand at Tyla's viral "Water" dance challenge over the weekend. In a video shared to Instagram, Ciara, wearing a plaid mini skirt with a bottle of water in hand, began the hip-and-booty choreography. She looked back at the camera smiling, seemingly amused at her efforts and captioned her post, "Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone."

Brandy announced she'll soon be dropping one of the song's from her upcoming holiday album, Christmas with Brandy. The R&B singer took to Instagram with behind-the-scenes footage of her album shoot, where's she decked out in multiple white outfits. "Christmas Party For Two will be yours next Friday, 11/3. Pre-order Christmas With Brandy in my bio," Brandy wrote. "I love y'all."

