ICYMI: Five years since Nipsey Hussle's passing, Nicki Minaj takes New York and more

Sunday, March 31, marked five years since Nipsey Hussle's tragic passing, prompting a message from Lauren London, his partner and mother to his son Kross. "If you know me You know March is always tough for me. 31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024 Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise," she wrote on Instagram, referring to the translation of Nipsey's birth name, Ermias. "Energy never dies…. I love you. Eternal." Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, YG and The Game also paid tribute to the late rapper.

Nicki Minaj spent some time at New York's Madison Square Garden over the weekend. On Saturday, she performed as part of her Pink Friday 2 tour, surprising fans with Queens' own 50 Cent. Her son showed off his dance moves as he watched his mother perform. He then accompanied her to the Knicks game Sunday, where she says he "tried to run down the court in the middle of the game on live TV" because "he thought he was there to 'play.'" Nicki also ran into Ben Stiller.

Saweetie teased an unreleased song supposedly titled "Nani." "Ooh, got that nani, nani, nani / How she walk through, swingin' that body / Yellin', 'Who gon' stop me?' / You ain't got the time to clock me," Saweetie sings on the track.

New Keyshia Cole music is on the way. She shared the news Saturday during the Los Angeles stop of The Love Hard tour. "I wanna say I appreciate you if you ever got an album," she said. "Album eight right now on the way. I wanna give a shout out to my mom Frankie [Lons] ... If you watched the reality show, if you watched her, I just wanna say thank you. You helped change my life. Thank you."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.