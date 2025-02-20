ICYMI: Drake gifts pregnant fan with $30K, Cassie's pregnancy and more

Cassie is pregnant with her third child. She shared the news on Instagram alongside a carousel featuring photos of her with her baby bump, husband Alex Fine and their two kids. In the caption, she shared a pregnant emoji along with a blue heart and "#3," possibly letting fans know her third child will be a boy.

Drake's money-giving moments continued Wednesday night when he gifted a pregnant fan $30,000 during his tour stop at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. "Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there," Drake told Tiana Henderson, before getting her transferred to VIP seating, per Billboard. "Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000," he said. "Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?"

Burna Boy has a new song out titled "Update." It samples Soul II Soul's "Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)" and is complete with a new music video directed by UAX. The song will likely appear on his new album, No Sign of Weakness, which he describes as "extrospective." "It's not just about me but about looking outward, reflecting on the world, and how my experiences connect to the bigger picture," he told Billboard France. "It's about growth, understanding, and challenging perceptions while staying true to who I am."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.