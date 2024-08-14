ICYMI: Dr. Dre wants to participate in 2028 LA Games, De La Soul's upcoming show and more

-- In an interview with ET, Dr. Dre said he wants to join the Olympics in 2028 and compete in archery. "I'm trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028," Dre said. "I'm dead-a** serious." He notes he started practicing archery in junior high and recently got back into it, adding he practices at 90 feet, higher than the 70-feet qualification.

"Wouldn't that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in L.A., and win the gold medal?" he asked. "I feel like I could do anything."

-- Pras of the Fugees is pointing fingers at Ms. Lauryn Hill on a new song called "Bar Mitzfa." "Don't blame me, blame her, she made the mess/ Not another f****** penny is what I told 'Clef," he rapped of the recently canceled tour. He wrote on his Instagram Story, "Nobody will remember click bait beefs, your salary, how many Gucci bags you owned, bogus excuses. People will remember: how you made them feel, if you kept your word, if they could count on you, if you come on time!!"

-- Doechii released "Sunday's Best" featuring Fana Hues, another Swamp Sessions cut. "For those of us who understand phases of partying too much, neglecting your space, missing one too many journal entries and depression apartments THIS IS FOR YOU," she wrote on Instagram.

-- De La Soul fans can see the group at their Jan. 17 show at David Geffen Hall for as much as they'd like to pay. "To make the arts more accessible, tickets are available on a Choose-What-You-Pay basis," the Lincoln Center's website reads. "There is a suggested ticket price of $35.00, as well as options to pay more or less." Presale tickets go on sale Sept. 5; sales open to the general public on Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.