ICYMI: Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Doechii performed at the Edge in New York City Friday night for the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge phone. While making her way down a staircase, through the crowd and to the stage, she performed songs including "Peanuts," "Denial Is a River" and "Nissan Altima."

SZA and Doja Cat reunited onstage in Las Vegas, where SZA's Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar made a stop Friday night. Doja came out for "Kiss Me More," their first performance of the song since 2021. She is the latest guest to join SZA following Lizzo and Justin Bieber.

Fresh off the launch of her swimwear brand, Megan Thee Stallion announced she's working on an anime series. She revealed the news at DreamCon, where she dressed as Yoruichi Shihōin, a character from the anime show Bleach. Meg partnered with Carl Jones, who worked on The Boondocks, for the series, which will be airing on Amazon Prime. "You ain't never seen an anime like this ever in your life," she teased.

Kash Doll is now a recurring guest star on Reasonable Doubt. She joins the show's third season, which will follow Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she takes on the dramatic and dangerous case of a former child star. Kash will play Nisha, an "assistant and close friend bound by a deeply personal loyalty," according to a press release.

