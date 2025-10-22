ICYMI: Chlöe, Drake, Kid Cudi and more

Kid Cudi reacted Tuesday to the debut of his 2008 song "Maui Wowie" on the Billboard Hot 100. "This is MEGA!!! Debuting #71 on the @billboard charts 17 years later," he wrote in an Instagram post. "This is a true example of timeless music. To all the fans who made this happen, I LOVE YOU!! Lets keep it going yall!!!"

Ice Cube has taken issue with a critic of his new song featuring Scarface, "Act My Age." An X user shared his reaction to the music video, writing, "This is a prime example of why as a rapper you just gotta know when it's time to hang the mic up." Cube responded, "I would never listen to you and hang up my mic. You've obviously lost your sense of humor. You need to go find it and stay out of my business."

Chlöe is getting ready for Halloween. On Tuesday she paid homage to mentor Beyoncé's Austin Powers in Goldmember character, Foxxy Cleopatra, posting a photo of her costume alongside the caption, "I'm Foxy Cleopatra and I'm a whole lotta woman!!!"

An old Megan Thee Stallion has tweet resurfaced, capturing her desire to marry an athlete of some sort. "I'm marrying an athelete [sic] for sure…maybe a football player..but most likely a basketball player," she wrote back in 2011. She's currently dating NBA star Klay Thompson; time will whether the marriage part will come true.

A Drake fan asked him to help come up with their senior quote and got more than he bargained for. As seen in screenshots shared to his Instagram Story, Seth Hinkle DM'd Drizzy and wrote, "hook me up [with] a senior quote [please]." Drake responded with a verse and a follow-up message: "Might be too long but ur goated if they let you bar up."

