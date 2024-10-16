ICYMI: Chief Keef documentary in the works, Janet Jackson mourns brother Tito and more

Kenya Barris is working on a documentary about Chief Keef, a pioneer of drill music. Variety reports his Khalabo Ink Society production company has teamed with Lyrical Lemonade and Cole Bennett for the film, which will chronicle Keef's journey in rap, including his rise, hiatus and musical return. It will also delve into how Chicago has influenced Keef and vice versa.

Big Sean and Gunna got together for the "It Is What It Is" music video. Filmed in LA, it finds them rapping their respective verses in front of an SUV, some urban backdrops and in a train yard. The Diego Cruz-directed video is now out on YouTube.

Janet Jackson has shared her first post about the loss of her older brother Tito. Taking to her Instagram Stories exactly one month after he passed away on Sept. 15, she shared of a throwback photo of them as kids alongside the words, "May you rest in eternal peace. I miss you so much!"

Tyla was one of the women to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Tuesday night. She sang her hit song "Water" and her latest release, "PUSH 2 START," all while wearing a pair of fluffy white angel wings.

Ye has released a video for the "Beauty and the Beast" song he debuted at a Vultures listening party in Haikou, Hainan, China. He shared the clip on Instagram alongside the caption, "Live from Haikou. Updated from Tokyo. Ran the ASR through the SP 1200. Bully on the way."

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

