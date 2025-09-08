ICYMI: Cardi B, Chris Brown and more

Cardi B is doing all she can to sell copies of her upcoming sophomore album, Am I the Drama? She was spotted in NYC over the weekend working as a street vendor attempting to sell copies of the project. "What up, y'all? We got the exclusive Cardi B new album," she said while burning incense over the sounds of Bob Marley's "One Love." "We got the vinyls, we got the CDs, we got the [Courtroom] Edition. $9.99!" "My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album," she captioned an Instagram post.

Chris Brown has finally weighed in on the ongoing debate about who's better between him, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Usher. He suggested in an Instagram Story, captured by Vibe, that they "are all the BEST superstars in lanes of their own." He notes that while he's been influenced by the other artists, his focus is on being the best Chris Brown possible and shared his hope that they all have done enough to "keep this art form alive."

Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa and Don Toliver will headline Rolling Loud India, taking place Nov. 22 to Nov. 24. Also tapped to perform that weekend are Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn and more. Tickets are currently on sale.

