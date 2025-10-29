ICYMI: Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Masego and more

Janet Hubert from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has joined the cast of Peacock's fourth and final season of Bel-Air. According to Deadline, she will play a woman Hilary (Coco Jones) meets "who becomes instrumental to the Banks family." Janet portrayed the original Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince and is the latest OG cast member to appear in the show's remake. Others include Tatyana Ali, Vernee Watson-Johnson, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell.

Also appearing on season 4 of Bel-Air is guest star Caroline Chikezie, the real-life wife of Adrian Holmes, who plays Philip Banks. She's been cast as Dominique Warren, a sister-like figure to Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) and the leader of his former London gang. Bel-Air premieres on Nov. 24.

Masego makes the decision to "Spin the Block" on his brand-new song, out now. It follows his comeback song "Unhinged," his first solo release in two years.

Busta Rhymes has released a song in tribute to the late singer D'Angelo. "Magic" finds him reminiscing about their first encounter in the early '90s, before he raps overs the instrumental for D'Angelo's track "One Mo' Gin." He also discussed their friendship with Okayplayer, the platform on which his song premiered. "The entire 34 years of knowing D has been an incredible experience. That was my friend for 34 years," Busta said. "There have been a lot of soulful artists who played and sang that came before him and came after him. But the impact was nowhere near the level that he was able to do it."

Jeezy has dropped the official music video for "Keep That Same Energy" with DJ Drama. Directed by Dezmen Alexander and Chase Gozy, it's the latest visual from the Jeezy/Drama collab Still Snowin'.

