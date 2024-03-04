ICYMI: Burna Boy Day in Boston, Drake pays fan's mortgage and more

Saturday, March 2, was officially Burna Boy Day in Boston. The city made the official declaration ahead of the Nigerian superstar's performance at TD Garden that night. "For too long, mainstream narratives have marginalized African voices and overlooked the richness of the continent's cultural heritage," a proclamation from Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune reads. "With Burna Boy's rise to prominence highlighting a shift in this paradigm."



Drake promised to pay a fan's mortgage at his show in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday. After reading a message from the fan onstage that said, "Pay off my mom's house. RIP," Drake addressed them directly. "Your mom passed away?" he says in footage of the moment. "Oh this is the outstanding balance right here? That's a lot of money right there. But you know what? Imma pay your whole mortgage for you. That's 160 bands but, Imma pay out of my pocket, that's gonna come from me."



SZA won international artist of the year at BRIT Awards on Saturday, beating Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Minogue and Taylor Swift for the honor. RAYE was the night's big winner, with a total of six awards, breaking the record for most BRIT awards in one night.

