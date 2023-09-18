ICYMI: Angela White celebrates one year sober, Diddy gets the key to New York City and more

Angela "Blac Chyna" White celebrated one year of sobriety. "I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol," she shared on Instagram. "This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety." After officially introducing herself as Angela White in a March episode of the Tamron Hall Show, she returned and opened up about her sobriety journey thus far. "[I'm crying because] I didn't think I'd make it this far," said White, who was joined by her mother, Tokyo Toni.

Diddy earned the key to the city of New York on September 15, the same day he released his first album in 17 years. "He might be the 'bad boy' of entertainment, but Sean Combs will forever be a New York City kid who made good," Mayor Eric Adams wrote on Instagram, sharing images from the ceremony. The entertainment mogul celebrated the special milestone by riding around New York and screaming from the top of his lungs while hanging outside of a car window. "New York, we f******* did it!" he said.

Fans will have to wait even longer for Drake's upcoming album For All the Dogs. After finally revealing a release date earlier this month, the "Rich Flex" rapper pushed it back from September 22 to October 6. Per Billboard, he announced the update on his Instagram Story, writing that he needs to finish the album but rather not miss out on the remaining stops of his Its All a Blur tour to do so.

