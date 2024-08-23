ICYMI: Anderson .Paak announces vinyl release of 'Tiny Desk' performance, Halle Bailey teases new song + more

Halle Bailey teased an upcoming single titled "Because I Love You" on Instagram. "And it's all because I love you, babe/ Love you babe, love you babe/ I love you babe, love you babe," she sings. It's due out Aug. 30.

Anderson .Paak is releasing his 2016 Tiny Desk performance featuring his band, The Free Nationals, on limited-edition vinyl, with his signature included. "Thank you Tiny Desk for the beautiful platform and for giving us our most viral performance on the web, and thanks to everyone that it has reached and inspired in some way," he wrote in a statement. "We hope you enjoy this exclusive Vinyl release of the performance that changed everything for me and my band."

Janelle Monáe and Tierra Whack are headlining the Carolinadaze Music & Arts Festival series, a one-time election-year music festival, taking place Sept. 14 at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina. "The organizers of Carolinadaze hope the concerts can strike a different chord — connecting to what's motivating young people at this pivotal moment for our democracy," said nonprofit Common Cause North Carolina in a statement, per Rolling Stone.

Kid Cudi has teamed with Bisquick for Cudi's Funnel Cake Mix, available on his website at 9 a.m. PT Friday. "DIS AINT NO PANCAKE BABYYY!" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with the product. The box features an animated version of him and his dog Nino that he designed himself. The images will also be featured on merch, also out on Friday.

Kodak Black seems to be expecting his fifth child. Footage surfaced of the rapper and his child's mother celebrating with family and friends. In the clip, fireworks exploded and a sign reading "Baby Kapri" was seen. Kodak's birth name is Bill K. Kapri.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.