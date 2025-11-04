ICYMI: 50 Cent and Taraji P. Henson, Kehlani and more

Variety reports Taraji P. Henson will star in The Accomplice, a series adapted from and named after 50 Cent's novel with Aaron Philip Clark. She will play Nia Adams, "a fearless Texas Ranger on the trail of master thief Desmond Bell, whose latest target is one of America's wealthiest families," the logline reads. Taraji and 50 will serve as executive producers on the series, which is in development at Peacock.

D'Angelo's funeral took place Saturday in Henrico County, Virginia, according to People. Stevie Wonder performed "If It's Magic," "The Lord's Prayer" and "As," with some assistance from harpist Brandee Younger. There were also musical tributes from Kim Burrell and D'Angelo's former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard. Lauryn Hill and DJ Premier were among those who paid their respects.

Kehlani's "Folded" has become the singer's first top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. With 13 million streams, 32.9 million in airplay audience and 3,000 in sales in the tracking week ending Oct. 30, the song sits at #7. It also becomes Kehlani's first #1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs, and first top-10 on Streaming Songs (#10) and Radio Songs (#8). The success follows Kehlani's latest project featuring remixes of "Folded" from Toni Braxton, Brandy and more.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Lover Girl" has debuted at #8 on the Hot 100 thanks to 8.5 million official U.S. streams, 1.5 million in radio airplay audience and 5,000 sold in the week ending Oct. 30. The song ends the two-week streak of no rap songs in the chart's top 40.

