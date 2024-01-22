ICYMI: 50 Cent still practicing abstinence, MC Lyte debuts new partner and more

50 Cent is staying true to his promise of practicing abstinence. He shared an update that his new way of life is "helping me train harder." "I'm focused man," he wrote. 50 first announced he was abstaining in a January post welcoming the new year and some "new ideas." "I have been meditating and focusing on my goals," that post read. In the update, many fans noted his changed physical appearance and suggested he may also be trying to lose weight. 50 never confirmed what, exactly, he's abstaining from.

Sports host Shannon Sharpe responded to SNL's spoof of his viral Katt Williams Club Shay Shay interview. "I can't believe Saturday Night Live fooled ya boy, Ocho," Sharpe said, with a laugh to Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. "The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had!" Johnson said that getting mocked by SNL was major and that Sharpe's next gig "might be hosting the Oscars." Sharpe's "Unleashed" interview with Williams made its round on the internet for the comedian's unhinged comments about other well-known comics.

Over the weekend, beloved rapper MC Lyte debuted her new partner, an apparent tech executive who reports say goes by the name Aaron Johnson. "My boo, my love," she wrote in a series of images of the two wearing San Francisco 49ers T-shirts. She added of the NFL team who'll compete in the NFC championship, "Super Bowl, let's go!!"

