ICYMI: 50 Cent, John Legend and A$AP Rocky

50 Cent shared an Instagram post on Sunday that some believe is his way of brushing off the diss track from the men of the Let's Rap About It podcast. He writes, "Let's toast to success, health, and prosperity. I'm planning my new year. When I'm done, I'll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn't in the end."

Last year, John Legend celebrated his birthday with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and children at a bubble experience in London and a performance of the Devil Wears Prada musical. This year, the family marked his 47th lap around the sun at the Sloomoo Institute in New York. Chrissy shared an Instagram Reel capturing highlights from their day.

A$AP Rocky teamed with the rewards program Bilt for a limited-edition vinyl of his forthcoming Don't Be Dumb album. The vinyl, which Rocky described to People as his "love letter to New York," is now available for preorder on Bilt's app and website. Bilt is also covering January rent for tenants in Rocky's old Harlem apartment building, which will also receive donations. Rocky also appears in Bilt's game show Rent Free, where he offered free rent payments of up to $2,500 to Bilt Members. Ten winners will also get the exclusive vinyl, complete with Rocky's signature. Don't Be Dumb arrives on Jan. 16.

