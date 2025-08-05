Ice-T to host A&E documentary about dangers of fentanyl

Ice-T speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Ice-T is hosting a new documentary special about the negative impact fentanyl can have on society and culture. Fame and Fentanyl will take a look at the deadly drug and delve into some of the lives it has claimed, including Prince, Michael K. Williams, Angus Cloud and Tom Petty.

The doc will also feature interviews with experts and special agents about how law enforcement has brought some fentanyl dealers to justice, as well as interviews with people who have lost family members to fentanyl.

“Fentanyl, for me, came out of nowhere. By the time I learned about the drug, I had already lost people to it," Ice T, who also serves as executive producer, said in a press release. "It’s a poison in the drug world, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make people aware of its danger.”

Fame and Fentanyl is set to premiere Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. It will also be available to watch on demand, and to stream on aetv.com and the A&E app.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.