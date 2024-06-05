Ice Spice shares release date, cover art for debut album, 'Y2K'

Ice Spice's debut album officially has a release date. Taking to social media Wednesday, the rapper announced Y2K will be out on in July.

“HIIIII >.< Y2K. THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!! pre-save the link in my bio now ;**,” she captioned the post. She also shared the project's cover art, in which she pays homage to her home state of New York. Ice, in her signature red-colored hair, tiny jean shorts and green boots, is seen posing outside a fake subway station for the I, C and E trains, which spells "Ice." Next to her is a fire hydrant with "Y2K" spray-painted on it.

Ice Spice previously spoke to Billboard about her debut, which she says is "not going to be too long — it's going to be sweet and to the point." Still, she believes it "is some of my best work."

