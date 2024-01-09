Ice Spice to make her Super Bowl debut...with a commercial

It's only a few days into the new year, and Ice Spice is already making big moves.

The "Munch" rapper has landed a Super Bowl commercial: She's teaming up with Starry, a lemon lime soda from PepsiCo, which hit shelves in January 2023.

In a press release, PepsiCo said partnering with the Grammy nominee was "a no brainer."

"Ice Spice's charm and charisma are unmatched, making her the perfect fit for the brand's first Super Bowl commercial," the company said.

"I'm hyped to star in the first-ever Starry Super Bowl commercial," Ice Spice added in a statement.

"Trust me," she added, "Starry is a vibe."

While the Starry gig will mark the rapper's first appearance in a Super Bowl spot, it's not her first brand partnership or nationwide commercial. In 2023, she made waves — and people's morning breakfast menus — with her own Dunkin' Donuts drink, the Ice Spice Munchkins drink, and its accompanying ad, which co-starred Ben Affleck.

