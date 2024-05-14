Ice Spice gets her own custom NYC MetroCards

Ice Spice is spicing up New Yorkers' commutes.



The rapper has her own special edition MetroCards that became available Monday, May 13. The custom cards will be available at four subway stations across Ice Spice's New York City hometown: the Fordham Road 4 train station, the Fordham Road B and D station, 34-Street Penn Station on the A, C, E line, and Times Square-42nd Street.



The MetroCard release, which features a photo of Ice Spice on the card, comes after she dropped her new single, "Gimmie a Light." Her debut album, Y2K, is due out later this year.



Ice isn't the first rapper to score her own MetroCard. Last summer, limited edition cards were released in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which featured artists including LL Cool J, Cam'ron, Rakim and Pop Smoke.

