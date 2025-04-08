Ice Cube to be immortalized at TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood

Ice Cube has made a mark in both hip-hop and Hollywood, and now, he'll literally leave his mark in TCL Chinese Theatre's forecourt.

Cube will be immortalized at the venue, which has been home to some of the biggest movie premieres and events. His handprint-footprint ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday, April 15, along with a special Truth to Power announcement.

The news of Ice Cube's ceremony comes after New Line president and CCO Richard Brener told The Hollywood Reporter he'd be teaming with Cube for the long-awaited Last Friday.

"We are making another Friday. We just closed a deal with Ice Cube to write and star. It's going to be called Last Friday," he said.

Last Friday will be the fourth movie in Cube's Friday franchise, which includes the original, Next Friday and Friday After Next. He long desired to put the film together but faced challenges with Warner Bros. until there was a change in leadership.

"They have new leadership: my man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike De Luca was there," Ice Cube said to Flavor Flav in 2024. "So, now he's running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, 'Yo, what the f*** is going on with Friday? Man, let's get this s*** back online.'"

