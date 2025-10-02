How much house does $500,000 buy you in Dalton?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Jacksonville, FL. (Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock/Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Dalton?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Dalton right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1909 Sourwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,316
- See 1909 Sourwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

104 W Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $478,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- See 104 W Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

3414 Chattanooga Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755
- Price: $465,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,219
- See 3414 Chattanooga Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755 on Redfin.com

104 E Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $478,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,650
- See 104 E Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $485,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,032
- See 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

3239 Leona Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,563
- See 3239 Leona Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740 on Redfin.com

137 Love Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,557
- See 137 Love Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

94 Cherokee Trl, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $465,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,352
- See 94 Cherokee Trl, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

1922 W Brookhaven Cir, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $439,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,080
- See 1922 W Brookhaven Cir, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

1505 Misty Valley Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $449,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,794
- See 1505 Misty Valley Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

460 Palomino Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,683
- See 460 Palomino Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

3450 Misty Meadows Dr Nw, Dalton, GA 30721
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,580
- See 3450 Misty Meadows Dr Nw, Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com

2654 Foxmore Cir, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,389
- See 2654 Foxmore Cir, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

2.46 Acre Tucker School Rd, , GA 30710
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,960
- See 2.46 Acre Tucker School Rd, , GA 30710 on Redfin.com

1230 Covie Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,368
- See 1230 Covie Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

1009 Covington Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740
- Price: $460,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,585
- See 1009 Covington Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740 on Redfin.com

38 Keating St, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $448,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 38 Keating St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,742
- See 1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com

610 Audubon Way, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $483,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- See 610 Audubon Way, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

705 Greenwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,413
- See 705 Greenwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

1709 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,699
- See 1709 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

503 Leighton Lndg, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $448,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,269
- See 503 Leighton Lndg, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

602 W Blue Spring Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,250
- See 602 W Blue Spring Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

312 Stonegate Pl, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Price: $498,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 312 Stonegate Pl, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com

1151 Tucker School Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Price: $470,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,076
- See 1151 Tucker School Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com

Lot 13 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $493,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,902
- See Lot 13 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

Lot 12 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $488,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,901
- See Lot 12 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

114 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,375
- See 114 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

150 Forest Hill Rd Sw, Dalton, GA 30720
- Price: $450,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,521
- See 150 Forest Hill Rd Sw, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!