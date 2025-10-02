How much house does $500,000 buy you in Dalton?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Dalton?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Dalton right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1909 Sourwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $450,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,316

- See 1909 Sourwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

104 W Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $478,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,650

- See 104 W Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

3414 Chattanooga Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755

- Price: $465,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,219

- See 3414 Chattanooga Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755 on Redfin.com

104 E Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $478,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,650

- See 104 E Madison St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $485,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,032

- See 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

3239 Leona Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,563

- See 3239 Leona Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740 on Redfin.com

137 Love Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,557

- See 137 Love Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

94 Cherokee Trl, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $465,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,352

- See 94 Cherokee Trl, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

1922 W Brookhaven Cir, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $439,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,080

- See 1922 W Brookhaven Cir, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

1505 Misty Valley Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $449,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,794

- See 1505 Misty Valley Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

460 Palomino Dr, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,683

- See 460 Palomino Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

3450 Misty Meadows Dr Nw, Dalton, GA 30721

- Price: $489,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,580

- See 3450 Misty Meadows Dr Nw, Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com

2654 Foxmore Cir, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,389

- See 2654 Foxmore Cir, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

2.46 Acre Tucker School Rd, , GA 30710

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,960

- See 2.46 Acre Tucker School Rd, , GA 30710 on Redfin.com

1230 Covie Dr, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $489,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,368

- See 1230 Covie Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

1009 Covington Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740

- Price: $460,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,585

- See 1009 Covington Dr, Rocky Face, GA 30740 on Redfin.com

38 Keating St, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $448,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- See 38 Keating St, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,742

- See 1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com

610 Audubon Way, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $483,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,800

- See 610 Audubon Way, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

705 Greenwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $450,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,413

- See 705 Greenwood Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

1709 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,699

- See 1709 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

503 Leighton Lndg, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $448,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,269

- See 503 Leighton Lndg, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

602 W Blue Spring Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,250

- See 602 W Blue Spring Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

312 Stonegate Pl, Cohutta, GA 30710

- Price: $498,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- See 312 Stonegate Pl, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com

1151 Tucker School Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710

- Price: $470,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,076

- See 1151 Tucker School Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com

Lot 13 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $493,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,902

- See Lot 13 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

Lot 12 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $488,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,901

- See Lot 12 Haig Mill Lake Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

114 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,375

- See 114 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com

150 Forest Hill Rd Sw, Dalton, GA 30720

- Price: $450,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,521

- See 150 Forest Hill Rd Sw, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com

