How much house $1 million buys you in Warner Robins

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Warner Robins, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Warner Robins. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

108 Bridgeway Dr, Warner Robins

- Price: $995,900

- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,379

- Price per square foot: $118

105 Calle Verde Dr, Warner Robins

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,987

- Price per square foot: $219

109 Crest Pointe, Warner Robins

- Price: $805,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,611

- Price per square foot: $121

300 Stacy Ln, Warner Robins

- Price: $720,900

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,195

- Price per square foot: $171

414 Doraville Ct, Warner Robins

- Price: $699,900

- 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,356

- Price per square foot: $130

121 Bridgeway, Warner Robins

- Price: $689,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,217

- Price per square foot: $163

214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,633

- Price per square foot: $178

1089 Dunbar Rd, Warner Robins

- Price: $575,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,996

- Price per square foot: $143

406 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins

- Price: $569,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,669

- Price per square foot: $155

408 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins

- Price: $569,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,645

- Price per square foot: $156

100 Deerwood Dr, Warner Robins

- Price: $560,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,543

- Price per square foot: $123

605 Smithville Church Rd, Warner Robins

- Price: $550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,304

- Price per square foot: $238

154 Abercorn St, Warner Robins

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $177

131 Alton Tucker Sr Blvd, Bonaire

- Price: $543,400

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,356

- Price per square foot: $101

307 Garnet Dr, Bonaire

- Price: $543,400

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,356

- Price per square foot: $101

304 Stathams Way, Warner Robins

- Price: $535,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,454

- Price per square foot: $120

500 Bella Notte Cir Unit 16A, Warner Robins

- Price: $516,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,324

- Price per square foot: $155

500 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins

- Price: $516,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,324

- Price per square foot: $155

106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire

- Price: $505,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,189

- Price per square foot: $120

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

