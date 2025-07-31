How much house $1 million buys you in Warner Robins

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Warner Robins. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
108 Bridgeway Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $995,900
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,379
- Price per square foot: $118
- See 108 Bridgeway Dr, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
105 Calle Verde Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,987
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 105 Calle Verde Dr, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
109 Crest Pointe, Warner Robins
- Price: $805,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,611
- Price per square foot: $121
- See 109 Crest Pointe, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
300 Stacy Ln, Warner Robins
- Price: $720,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,195
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 300 Stacy Ln, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
414 Doraville Ct, Warner Robins
- Price: $699,900
- 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,356
- Price per square foot: $130
- See 414 Doraville Ct, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
121 Bridgeway, Warner Robins
- Price: $689,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,217
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 121 Bridgeway, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,633
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
1089 Dunbar Rd, Warner Robins
- Price: $575,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,996
- Price per square foot: $143
- See 1089 Dunbar Rd, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
406 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins
- Price: $569,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,669
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 406 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
408 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins
- Price: $569,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,645
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 408 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
100 Deerwood Dr, Warner Robins
- Price: $560,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,543
- Price per square foot: $123
- See 100 Deerwood Dr, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
605 Smithville Church Rd, Warner Robins
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 605 Smithville Church Rd, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
154 Abercorn St, Warner Robins
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 154 Abercorn St, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
131 Alton Tucker Sr Blvd, Bonaire
- Price: $543,400
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,356
- Price per square foot: $101
- See 131 Alton Tucker Sr Blvd, Bonaire on Redfin.com
307 Garnet Dr, Bonaire
- Price: $543,400
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,356
- Price per square foot: $101
- See 307 Garnet Dr, Bonaire on Redfin.com
304 Stathams Way, Warner Robins
- Price: $535,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,454
- Price per square foot: $120
- See 304 Stathams Way, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
500 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins
- Price: $516,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,324
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 500 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins on Redfin.com
106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire
- Price: $505,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,189
- Price per square foot: $120
- See 106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.