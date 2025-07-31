How much house $1 million buys you in Savannah

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Savannah. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

414 Upper East Ave, Savannah
- Price: $999,950
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,894
- Price per square foot: $527
- See 414 Upper East Ave, Savannah on Redfin.com

21 Crestwood Dr, Savannah
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,319
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 21 Crestwood Dr, Savannah on Redfin.com

313 Lakeshore Dr, Savannah
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,262
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 313 Lakeshore Dr, Savannah on Redfin.com

202 E 49th St, Savannah
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,866
- Price per square foot: $347
- See 202 E 49th St, Savannah on Redfin.com

706 E Henry St, Savannah
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,750
- Price per square foot: $361
- See 706 E Henry St, Savannah on Redfin.com

409 E Jones St, Savannah
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,052
- Price per square foot: $945
- See 409 E Jones St, Savannah on Redfin.com

9 Wood Duck Dr, Savannah
- Price: $989,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,300
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 9 Wood Duck Dr, Savannah on Redfin.com

661 E Henry St, Savannah
- Price: $975,591
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,683
- Price per square foot: $363
- See 661 E Henry St, Savannah on Redfin.com

1521 Walthour Rd, Savannah
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,559
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 1521 Walthour Rd, Savannah on Redfin.com

8813 Whitefield Ave, Savannah
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,330
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 8813 Whitefield Ave, Savannah on Redfin.com

725 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,688
- Price per square foot: $362
- See 725 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah on Redfin.com

3 Schroeder Ct, Savannah
- Price: $969,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,481
- Price per square foot: $390
- See 3 Schroeder Ct, Savannah on Redfin.com

960 Reserve Cir, Savannah
- Price: $965,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,578
- Price per square foot: $374
- See 960 Reserve Cir, Savannah on Redfin.com

625 E 46th St, Savannah
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,242
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 625 E 46th St, Savannah on Redfin.com

1 Christie Ln, Savannah
- Price: $949,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,207
- Price per square foot: $430
- See 1 Christie Ln, Savannah on Redfin.com

302 East Oglethorpe Ave #101, Savannah
- Price: $945,000
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 944
- Price per square foot: $1,001
- See 302 East Oglethorpe Ave #101, Savannah on Redfin.com

9365 Whitefield Ave, Savannah
- Price: $935,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,364
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 9365 Whitefield Ave, Savannah on Redfin.com

204 Wheeler St, Savannah
- Price: $929,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,231
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 204 Wheeler St, Savannah on Redfin.com

8001 Us Highway 80 #401 Hwy E #401, Savannah
- Price: $915,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,457
- Price per square foot: $372
- See 8001 Us Highway 80 #401 Hwy E #401, Savannah on Redfin.com

625 Whippoorwill Rd, Savannah
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,832
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 625 Whippoorwill Rd, Savannah on Redfin.com

419 Walthour Rd, Savannah
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,914
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 419 Walthour Rd, Savannah on Redfin.com

4 Hedgewood Ln, Savannah
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,459
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 4 Hedgewood Ln, Savannah on Redfin.com

50 Mulberry Bluff Dr, Savannah
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,402
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 50 Mulberry Bluff Dr, Savannah on Redfin.com

835 E Duffy St, Savannah
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,455
- Price per square foot: $366
- See 835 E Duffy St, Savannah on Redfin.com

6 Schroeder Ct, Savannah
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $390
- See 6 Schroeder Ct, Savannah on Redfin.com

212 W Lower Factors Walk, Savannah
- Price: $899,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,232
- Price per square foot: $729
- See 212 W Lower Factors Walk, Savannah on Redfin.com

61 Palmer Blvd, Savannah
- Price: $897,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,551
- Price per square foot: $252
- See 61 Palmer Blvd, Savannah on Redfin.com

124 Goette Trl, Savannah
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 124 Goette Trl, Savannah on Redfin.com

2 Franklin Creek Rd S, Savannah
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,865
- Price per square foot: $312
- See 2 Franklin Creek Rd S, Savannah on Redfin.com

412 Legends Ct, Savannah
- Price: $889,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,093
- Price per square foot: $424
- See 412 Legends Ct, Savannah on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

