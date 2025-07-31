How much house $1 million buys you in Rome

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Rome, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Rome. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

9 Trimble Way SE, Rome

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,700

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 9 Trimble Way SE, Rome on Redfin.com

4 Bridgeview Dr SE, Rome

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,288

- Price per square foot: $300

- See 4 Bridgeview Dr SE, Rome on Redfin.com

4365 Cave Spring Rd SW, Rome

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,800

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 4365 Cave Spring Rd SW, Rome on Redfin.com

202 4th Avenue Ave #5, Rome

- Price: $960,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,863

- Price per square foot: $248

- See 202 4th Avenue Ave #5, Rome on Redfin.com

2 Palmer Dr, Rome

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,420

- Price per square foot: $147

- See 2 Palmer Dr, Rome on Redfin.com

131 Hine Rd SE, Rome

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,975

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 131 Hine Rd SE, Rome on Redfin.com

7 Hogan Ln NW, Rome

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,423

- Price per square foot: $121

- See 7 Hogan Ln NW, Rome on Redfin.com

407 E 3rd St, Rome

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 407 E 3rd St, Rome on Redfin.com

13 Breckenridge Rd SE, Rome

- Price: $879,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,776

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 13 Breckenridge Rd SE, Rome on Redfin.com

20 Pine Valley Rd, Rome

- Price: $874,777

- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,115

- Price per square foot: $143

- See 20 Pine Valley Rd, Rome on Redfin.com

8 Irwin Ct NW, Rome

- Price: $850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,163

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 8 Irwin Ct NW, Rome on Redfin.com

4 Irwin Ct NW, Rome

- Price: $845,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,770

- Price per square foot: $177

- See 4 Irwin Ct NW, Rome on Redfin.com

7 Trimble Way SE, Rome

- Price: $840,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,312

- Price per square foot: $253

- See 7 Trimble Way SE, Rome on Redfin.com

30 Westover Dr SW, Rome

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,200

- Price per square foot: $153

- See 30 Westover Dr SW, Rome on Redfin.com

109 S Cloudview Rd S, Rome

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 109 S Cloudview Rd S, Rome on Redfin.com

137 Nelson Blvd NW, Rome

- Price: $790,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,554

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 137 Nelson Blvd NW, Rome on Redfin.com

280 Ravenwood Dr, Rome

- Price: $769,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,398

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 280 Ravenwood Dr, Rome on Redfin.com

6 Haley Dr SE, Rome

- Price: $769,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,295

- Price per square foot: $179

- See 6 Haley Dr SE, Rome on Redfin.com

266 Rustic Ridge Rd NE, Rome

- Price: $759,900

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,938

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 266 Rustic Ridge Rd NE, Rome on Redfin.com

405 Hiram Rd, Rome

- Price: $759,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,250

- Price per square foot: $337

- See 405 Hiram Rd, Rome on Redfin.com

1 Brittany Ln SE, Rome

- Price: $735,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,808

- Price per square foot: $152

- See 1 Brittany Ln SE, Rome on Redfin.com

84 Harris Rd NE, Rome

- Price: $730,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,322

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 84 Harris Rd NE, Rome on Redfin.com

406 Fred Kelly Rd, Rome

- Price: $699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,299

- Price per square foot: $211

- See 406 Fred Kelly Rd, Rome on Redfin.com

101 Vinings Dr, Rome

- Price: $679,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,976

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 101 Vinings Dr, Rome on Redfin.com

6 Hollow Crest Ct SE, Rome

- Price: $675,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,751

- Price per square foot: $179

- See 6 Hollow Crest Ct SE, Rome on Redfin.com

1 Huntington Rd SW, Rome

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,227

- Price per square foot: $209

- See 1 Huntington Rd SW, Rome on Redfin.com

21 Everwood Ct SE, Rome

- Price: $674,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,700

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 21 Everwood Ct SE, Rome on Redfin.com

745 Pleasant Valley Rd, Silver Creek

- Price: $670,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,179

- Price per square foot: $160

- See 745 Pleasant Valley Rd, Silver Creek on Redfin.com

25 Everwood Ct SE, Rome

- Price: $659,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,524

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 25 Everwood Ct SE, Rome on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.