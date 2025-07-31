How much house $1 million buys you in Gainesville, Georgia

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gainesville, Georgia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3346 Little Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $1,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,930
- Price per square foot: $254
4169 Clarks Bridge Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,292
- Price per square foot: $773
3464 Maynard Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,062
- Price per square foot: $326
4837 Lawson Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $383
8535 Lynn Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,706
- Price per square foot: $268
5808 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $954,750
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $272
3161 Overlook Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,166
- Price per square foot: $183
4039 Sargent Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $950,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,775
- Price per square foot: $342
5812 Swinging Gate Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $949,550
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $271
8180 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,850
- Price per square foot: $246
8280 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $944,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,043
- Price per square foot: $310
8240 Scarlett Grace Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $939,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,789
- Price per square foot: $247
3311 Marina View Way, Gainesville
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,079
- Price per square foot: $182
3366 Small Woods Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $924,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,448
- Price per square foot: $377
2904 Westwood Trl, Gainesville
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,880
- Price per square foot: $184
4312 Green Hl, Gainesville
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,140
- Price per square foot: $286
2504 Pemmican Run, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $249
3928 Lake Ct, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,346
- Price per square foot: $383
6011 Tradewinds Cv, Gainesville
- Price: $895,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,366
- Price per square foot: $266
4546 Montclair Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,906
- Price per square foot: $181
537 Stillwood Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $885,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,802
- Price per square foot: $232
2901 Club Pl, Gainesville
- Price: $885,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,207
- Price per square foot: $275
3418 Cresswind Pkwy SW, Gainesville
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,324
- Price per square foot: $164
5252 Trudy Cir, Gainesville
- Price: $864,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,732
- Price per square foot: $498
1387 Springdale Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $860,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,604
- Price per square foot: $186
788 Sherwood Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $857,700
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,916
- Price per square foot: $144
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.