How much house $1 million buys you in Dalton

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dalton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2100 Coventry, Dalton
- Price: $875,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,184
- Price per square foot: $141
- See 2100 Coventry, Dalton on Redfin.com
1597 Beaverdale Rd, Dalton
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 1597 Beaverdale Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com
815 Battlefield Park Dr, Dalton
- Price: $794,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,966
- Price per square foot: $133
- See 815 Battlefield Park Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
1603 Habersham Way Way, Dalton
- Price: $779,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,569
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 1603 Habersham Way Way, Dalton on Redfin.com
522 Rainsong Rd, Dalton
- Price: $735,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,885
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 522 Rainsong Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com
816 Dogwood Ln, Dalton
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,725
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 816 Dogwood Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com
2727 Old Tilton Rd, Dalton
- Price: $675,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 960
- Price per square foot: $703
- See 2727 Old Tilton Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com
2512 Dug Gap Road Rd, Dalton
- Price: $670,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,450
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 2512 Dug Gap Road Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com
402 Fairview Dr, Dalton
- Price: $599,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,849
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 402 Fairview Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
1705 Wellington Dr, Dalton
- Price: $597,300
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,581
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 1705 Wellington Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
514 Loveman Ln, Dalton
- Price: $589,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,585
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 514 Loveman Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com
114 Cliffs Dr, Dalton
- Price: $577,050
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 114 Cliffs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
115 Cliffs Dr, Dalton
- Price: $576,100
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,248
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 115 Cliffs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
3839 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- Price: $574,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,047
- Price per square foot: $142
- See 3839 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton on Redfin.com
604 Lenna Ln, Dalton
- Price: $555,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,344
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 604 Lenna Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com
3932 Tibbs Bridge Rd, Dalton
- Price: $550,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,766
- Price per square foot: $311
- See 3932 Tibbs Bridge Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com
2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton
- Price: $535,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,032
- Price per square foot: $176
- See 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
1230 Covie Drive Dr, Dalton
- Price: $529,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,368
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 1230 Covie Drive Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
2236 Main St, Cohutta
- Price: $529,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,016
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 2236 Main St, Cohutta on Redfin.com
512 Williamsburg Dr, Dalton
- Price: $528,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,380
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 512 Williamsburg Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
610 Audubon Way Way, Dalton
- Price: $525,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 610 Audubon Way Way, Dalton on Redfin.com
1425/1421 Wiggs Dr, Dalton
- Price: $514,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,560
- Price per square foot: $200
- See 1425/1421 Wiggs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.