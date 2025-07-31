How much house $1 million buys you in Dalton

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Dalton, GA. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dalton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2100 Coventry, Dalton
- Price: $875,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,184
- Price per square foot: $141
- See 2100 Coventry, Dalton on Redfin.com

1597 Beaverdale Rd, Dalton
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 1597 Beaverdale Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

815 Battlefield Park Dr, Dalton
- Price: $794,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,966
- Price per square foot: $133
- See 815 Battlefield Park Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

1603 Habersham Way Way, Dalton
- Price: $779,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,569
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 1603 Habersham Way Way, Dalton on Redfin.com

522 Rainsong Rd, Dalton
- Price: $735,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,885
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 522 Rainsong Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

816 Dogwood Ln, Dalton
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,725
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 816 Dogwood Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com

2727 Old Tilton Rd, Dalton
- Price: $675,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 960
- Price per square foot: $703
- See 2727 Old Tilton Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

2512 Dug Gap Road Rd, Dalton
- Price: $670,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,450
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 2512 Dug Gap Road Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

402 Fairview Dr, Dalton
- Price: $599,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,849
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 402 Fairview Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

1705 Wellington Dr, Dalton
- Price: $597,300
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,581
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 1705 Wellington Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

514 Loveman Ln, Dalton
- Price: $589,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,585
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 514 Loveman Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com

114 Cliffs Dr, Dalton
- Price: $577,050
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 114 Cliffs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

115 Cliffs Dr, Dalton
- Price: $576,100
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,248
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 115 Cliffs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

3839 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- Price: $574,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,047
- Price per square foot: $142
- See 3839 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton on Redfin.com

604 Lenna Ln, Dalton
- Price: $555,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,344
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 604 Lenna Ln, Dalton on Redfin.com

3932 Tibbs Bridge Rd, Dalton
- Price: $550,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,766
- Price per square foot: $311
- See 3932 Tibbs Bridge Rd, Dalton on Redfin.com

2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton
- Price: $535,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,032
- Price per square foot: $176
- See 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

1230 Covie Drive Dr, Dalton
- Price: $529,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,368
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 1230 Covie Drive Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

2236 Main St, Cohutta
- Price: $529,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,016
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 2236 Main St, Cohutta on Redfin.com

512 Williamsburg Dr, Dalton
- Price: $528,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,380
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 512 Williamsburg Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

610 Audubon Way Way, Dalton
- Price: $525,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,800
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 610 Audubon Way Way, Dalton on Redfin.com

1425/1421 Wiggs Dr, Dalton
- Price: $514,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,560
- Price per square foot: $200
- See 1425/1421 Wiggs Dr, Dalton on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!