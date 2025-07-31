How much house $1 million buys you in Columbus, Georgia

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Columbus, GA.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Columbus, Georgia. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2573 Old River Rd, Fortson

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,704

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 2573 Old River Rd, Fortson on Redfin.com

7301 Grand View Rd, Columbus

- Price: $998,500

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,305

- Price per square foot: $158

- See 7301 Grand View Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

731 Broadway, Columbus

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,500

- Price per square foot: $177

- See 731 Broadway, Columbus on Redfin.com

507-6 Biggers Rd, Columbus

- Price: $965,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,481

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 507-6 Biggers Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

5110 Midland Trce, Columbus

- Price: $885,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,934

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 5110 Midland Trce, Columbus on Redfin.com

1 Stoneshoal Ct, Columbus

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,430

- Price per square foot: $197

- See 1 Stoneshoal Ct, Columbus on Redfin.com

172-6 Almond Ridge Dr, Fortson

- Price: $845,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,140

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 172-6 Almond Ridge Dr, Fortson on Redfin.com

7172 Standing Boy Rd, Columbus

- Price: $789,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,417

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 7172 Standing Boy Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

8409 Ripple Rdg, Columbus

- Price: $759,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,118

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 8409 Ripple Rdg, Columbus on Redfin.com

5905 Roaring Branch Rd, Columbus

- Price: $750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,099

- Price per square foot: $122

- See 5905 Roaring Branch Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

10316 Emerson Way, Midland

- Price: $749,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,300

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 10316 Emerson Way, Midland on Redfin.com

8404 Ripple Rdg, Columbus

- Price: $749,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,118

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 8404 Ripple Rdg, Columbus on Redfin.com

5023 Masters Ln, Columbus

- Price: $725,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,525

- Price per square foot: $160

- See 5023 Masters Ln, Columbus on Redfin.com

804 2nd Ave, Columbus

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,535

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 804 2nd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

10320 Emerson Way, Midland

- Price: $720,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,403

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 10320 Emerson Way, Midland on Redfin.com

4040 Wooldridge Rd, Fortson

- Price: $719,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,346

- Price per square foot: $134

- See 4040 Wooldridge Rd, Fortson on Redfin.com

600 Broadway, Columbus

- Price: $719,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,177

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 600 Broadway, Columbus on Redfin.com

215 7th St, Columbus

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,952

- Price per square foot: $177

- See 215 7th St, Columbus on Redfin.com

601 2nd Ave, Columbus

- Price: $695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $321

- See 601 2nd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

8026 Splendor Way, Columbus

- Price: $689,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,700

- Price per square foot: $146

- See 8026 Splendor Way, Columbus on Redfin.com

277 Woodstream Dr, Columbus

- Price: $650,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,854

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 277 Woodstream Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

10304 Emerson Way, Midland

- Price: $649,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,587

- Price per square foot: $181

- See 10304 Emerson Way, Midland on Redfin.com

715 1st Ave, Columbus

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,337

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 715 1st Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

1000 Gramercy Dr, Midland

- Price: $635,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,190

- Price per square foot: $151

- See 1000 Gramercy Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

4730 Turnberry Ln #15, Columbus

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,196

- Price per square foot: $142

- See 4730 Turnberry Ln #15, Columbus on Redfin.com

8033 Splendor Way, Columbus

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,974

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 8033 Splendor Way, Columbus on Redfin.com

1201 Front Ave #502, Columbus

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 1201 Front Ave #502, Columbus on Redfin.com

2604 Sue Mack Dr, Columbus

- Price: $595,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,533

- Price per square foot: $131

- See 2604 Sue Mack Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

745 Cornerstone Dr, Columbus

- Price: $580,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,455

- Price per square foot: $167

- See 745 Cornerstone Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

4212 Willis St, Columbus

- Price: $575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,402

- Price per square foot: $410

- See 4212 Willis St, Columbus on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.