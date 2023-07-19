Honeyland Festival releases star-studded lineup with headliners Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Miguel

Live Nation Urban and IMG announced Wednesday, July 19, the lineup for Honeyland Festival 2023, which includes an all-star list of hip-hop and R&B artists.

Mary J. Blige is billed as the main act for the two-day fest kicking off in Crown Festival Park near Houston on November 11 and 12. Joining the Grammy winner will be Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel, Tems, Coco Jones, Lucky Daye, Houston native Slim Thug and more.

In addition to the music, Honeyland — "an event that will showcase the best in Black expression across food, spirits, music and art" — will also feature curated "eats" and "sips" by notable Black business owners and creators.

"We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honeyland to enjoy," Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, said. "From afrobeats to hip-hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage."

For all festival information, full music lineup and to purchase passes, visit Honeylandfestival.com.

