Home of Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, burglarized

The home of Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé's mother, was burglarized, authorities confirmed to KABC in Los Angeles.

The incident happened in Hollywood around 10:30 a.m. on July 5, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, who also said nobody was home at the time of the burglary.

While police could not say what property was taken from the home, TMZ reported a safe with jewelry and over $1 million in cash was missing.

As of Monday morning, July 10, there have been no reports of arrest and no further information on a possible suspect.

