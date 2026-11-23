The holiday hazards hiding in your home: 12 ways to keep the season safe

The holiday season is a time for celebration and creating cherished memories with family and friends. As you immerse yourself in the festive spirit, prioritize the safety of your home.

Between 2020 and 2024, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 143 home fires a year that started with Christmas trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

From dazzling decorations to cozy evenings by the fireplace, Splitero has compiled 12 indispensable holiday home safety tips to ensure a secure and joy-filled season.

1. Inspect decorations for wear and tear

Before adorning your home with festive lights and decorations, take a moment to inspect them for any signs of damage. Whether indoors or outdoors, ensuring that your decorations are in good condition can prevent electrical hazards and enhance overall safety.

2. Illuminate with care

When using holiday lights, choose ones that are suitable for their intended location, whether indoor or outdoor. Avoid overloading electrical outlets, and always follow the manufacturer's guidelines.

Additionally, consider using LED candles to create a warm ambiance without the fire risk associated with traditional candles.

3. Fire safety first

Create a fire-safe environment by keeping candles away from flammable materials and never leaving them unattended. Candles started 49% of home decoration fires in December, compared with 33% year-round, according to the NFPA.

Water your live Christmas tree regularly to prevent it from drying out, reducing the risk of it becoming a fire hazard. Consider flameless alternatives to maintain the festive glow without compromising safety.

4. Secure Christmas trees

Position your Christmas tree away from heat sources, such as fireplaces and radiators. If you opt for an artificial tree, ensure it is labeled as fire-resistant.

Choose one with fresh, green needles for live trees and keep it hydrated throughout the holiday season.

5. Childproof your decor

If you have young children, take extra precautions by placing small decorations out of their reach.

Choose child-friendly ornaments and decorations to minimize choking hazards, to help ensure a safe environment for the little ones to enjoy the festivities.

6. Electrical safety measures

Avoid overloading electrical outlets and use surge protectors when necessary. Turn off holiday lights and decorations when you go to bed or leave the house to mitigate the risk of electrical issues. Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 40% of home Christmas tree fires, according to the NFPA.

7. Safeguard against accidents

Securely fasten decorations, especially heavier or breakable items, to prevent them from falling. Consider using shatterproof ornaments, particularly if you have pets or small children roaming around the house.

8. Cooking precautions

The kitchen is often the heart of holiday festivities. Never leave cooking unattended. Keep flammable items away from cooking appliances to minimize the risk of kitchen fires. In 2024, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve were the three leading dates for home cooking fires, according to the NFPA.

9. Prioritize home security

If you plan to travel during the holidays, enhance your home security by using timers for lights to give the illusion of an occupied home. Ensure all doors and windows are locked before leaving to deter potential intruders.

10. Emergency preparedness

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order. Have a fire extinguisher readily available in case of emergencies.

11. Weatherproof your home

Be mindful of weather conditions, especially if you live in an area prone to winter storms. Keep walkways and driveways clear of snow and ice to prevent slips and falls.

12. Safe gift practices

Exercise caution with gift-wrapping materials, as they can be flammable. Dispose of wrapping paper properly to avoid fire hazards.

Incorporating these safety measures into your holiday preparations can create a festive and secure environment for you and your loved ones. May your holiday season be filled with warmth, joy, and, above all, safety.

This story was produced by Splitero and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.