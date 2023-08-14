Hip-hop stars pays tribute to former Timbaland collaborator Magoo

The tributes poured in on social media Monday, August 14, after reports surfaced that Magoo, the rapper who often partnered on songs with Timbaland, died at the age of 50.

"This one hits different," Timbaland wrote on Instagram. "Long live Melvin aka magoo !!! Tim and Magoo forever. rest easy my king."

The legendary producer shared a series of memories to social media, including a throwback video of the duo performing their debut song, "Up Jumps Da' Boogie."

R&B singer Ginuwine reflected on his friendship with the rapper, writing in an Instagram post that he was "totally one of the best ever."

"I don't even know how to say anything at this point," Ginuwine said. "I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that's what we called him."

News of the passing of Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff, circulated after a post by recording artist Digital Black made its rounds on Monday.

"Man can't believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all," he wrote.

In the late '80s, Magoo and Timbaland formed a rap group and went on to produce three studio albums: Welcome to Our World, Indecent Proposal and Under Construction, Part II.

