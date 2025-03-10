Hinesville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Hinesville, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 84 °F on Sunday, while the low is 48 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (93% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (20 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 72 °F, low of 48 °F (36% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 76 °F, low of 50 °F (37% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (34% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 78 °F, low of 55 °F (45% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 82 °F, low of 59 °F (39% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 84 °F, low of 65 °F (45% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (10 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM