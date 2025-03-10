Hinesville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Hinesville, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 84 °F on Sunday, while the low is 48 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (93% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (20 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 72 °F, low of 48 °F (36% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 76 °F, low of 50 °F (37% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (34% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 78 °F, low of 55 °F (45% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 82 °F, low of 59 °F (39% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 84 °F, low of 65 °F (45% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (10 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM