The highest-value homes in Valdosta

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Valdosta's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 3829 Kinderlou Frst, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Approximate home value: $2,624,655

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 9,637

#2. 4117 Mulligan Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $2,253,970

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#3. 1514 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Approximate home value: $2,080,864

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#4. 4248 Louis Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $2,064,724

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 9,588

#5. 610 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Approximate home value: $2,060,183

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#6. 4524 Robert Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $1,970,619

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,025

#7. 4751 Cat Creek Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $1,894,440

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 4,616

#8. 3222 Country Club Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $1,828,231

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,521

#9. 4367 Sara Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $1,781,892

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#10. 1 Fox Hollow Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Approximate home value: $1,770,332

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,372

#11. 4483 Robert Dr, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $1,590,646

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,175

#12. 3507 Country Club Rd, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Approximate home value: $1,568,932

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 6,143

#13. 3400 Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Approximate home value: $1,529,457

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#14. 2321 Old Clyattville Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Approximate home value: $1,528,464

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: not available

#15. 1726 Poplar St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Approximate home value: $1,521,068

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#16. 33 E Brookwood Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Approximate home value: $1,520,560

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

