Stacker compiled the highest scoring NBA players born in Texas.

Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Georgia using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Georgia.

#20. Chris Morris

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1989-1999 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 747 (18,748 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST

- Total career points: 8,184

#19. Derrick Favors

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 2011-2022 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 790 (19,202 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST

- Total career points: 8,354

#18. Sam Mitchell

- City: Columbus

- Years played: 1990-2002 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 994 (22,257 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST

- Total career points: 8,636

#17. Dale Davis

- City: Toccoa

- Years played: 1992-2007 (16 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,094 (29,606 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST

- Total career points: 8,706

#16. Anthony Edwards

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 2021-2026 (6 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 384 (13,340 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 23.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST

- Total career points: 9,174

#15. Sedale Threatt

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1984-1997 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 951 (22,436 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST

- Total career points: 9,327

#14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

- City: Thomaston

- Years played: 2014-2026 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 916 (27,139 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST

- Total career points: 10,211

#13. Robert Reid

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1978-1991 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 919 (25,109 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST

- Total career points: 10,448

#12. Jaylen Brown

- City: Marietta

- Years played: 2017-2026 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 607 (18,597 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST

- Total career points: 11,540

#11. Gerald Wilkins

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1986-1999 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 900 (26,084 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST

- Total career points: 11,736

#10. Norm Nixon

- City: Macon

- Years played: 1978-1989 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 768 (27,250 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 8.3 AST

- Total career points: 12,065

#8. Horace Grant (tie)

- City: Augusta

- Years played: 1988-2004 (17 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,165 (38,621 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST

- Total career points: 12,996

#8. Josh Smith (tie)

- City: College Park

- Years played: 2005-2018 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 894 (29,000 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST

- Total career points: 12,996

#7. Mike Mitchell

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1979-1988 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 759 (24,537 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 15,016

#6. Shareef Abdur-Rahim

- City: Marietta

- Years played: 1997-2008 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 830 (28,882 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 18.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.5 AST

- Total career points: 15,028

#5. Walt Frazier

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1968-1980 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 825 (30,965 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 18.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 6.1 AST

- Total career points: 15,581

#4. Derek Harper

- City: Elberton

- Years played: 1984-1999 (16 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,199 (37,786 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.5 AST

- Total career points: 16,006

#3. World B. Free

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 1976-1988 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 886 (26,893 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 20.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST

- Total career points: 17,955

#2. Dale Ellis

- City: Marietta

- Years played: 1984-2000 (17 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,209 (34,778 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST

- Total career points: 19,004

#1. Dwight Howard

- City: Atlanta

- Years played: 2005-2022 (18 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,242 (39,457 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 19,485

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.