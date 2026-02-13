Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Highest-rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Georgia

The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here's the players from Georgia set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. George Lamons Jr. (TE)

- National rank: #155 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: not committed

- Offers: Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Duke

- High school: Brooks County (Quitman, GA)

#19. Caden Waye (RB)

- National rank: #140 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida

- High school: Ola (McDonough, GA)

#18. Elijah Patmon (DL)

- National rank: #139 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State

- High school: Northside (Warner Robins, GA)

#17. Quinterrius Gipson (RB)

- National rank: #132 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Virginia Tech, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Arkansas

- High school: Kell (Marietta, GA)

#16. Justin Murphy (ATH)

- National rank: #101 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: not committed

- Offers: Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU

- High school: North Clayton (Atlanta, GA)

#15. Ja'Bios Smith (LB)

- National rank: #98 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia

- High school: Swainsboro (Swainsboro, GA)

#14. Corey Hadley Jr. (S)

- National rank: #87 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia

- High school: Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA)

#13. Andrew Beard (RB)

- National rank: #85 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: not committed

- Offers: Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama

- High school: Prince Avenue Christian School (Bogart, GA)

#12. KJ Caldwell (S)

- National rank: #84 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Miami, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida State

- High school: Parkview (Lilburn, GA)

#11. Elijah Hutcheson (OT)

- National rank: #82 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State

- High school: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, GA)

#10. Jaden Upshaw (WR)

- National rank: #79 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Auburn

- High school: Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

#9. Jordan Agbanoma (IOL)

- National rank: #77 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: not committed

- Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech

- High school: Grayson (Loganville, GA)

#8. Ta'Shawn Poole (S)

- National rank: #71 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia

- High school: Howard (Macon, GA)

#7. Joshua Sam-Epelle (OT)

- National rank: #70 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: not committed

- Offers: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas

- High school: Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

#6. KJ Green (Edge)

- National rank: #63 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Miami, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor

- High school: Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA)

#5. Kelsey Adams (OT)

- National rank: #54 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Georgia

- Offers: Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Florida

- High school: Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)

#4. Jayce Johnson (QB)

- National rank: #53 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Duke

- High school: Lowndes (Valdosta, GA)

#3. Kamarui Dorsey (S)

- National rank: #42 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State

- High school: Hampton (Hampton, GA)

#2. Chance Gilbert (S)

- National rank: #33 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia

- High school: East Coweta (Sharpsburg, GA)

#1. DJ Jacobs (Edge)

- National rank: #8 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Ohio State

- Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College

- High school: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)